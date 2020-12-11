Delhi

Men can have breast cancer too: doctors

Aakash Healthcare, a private hospital in the city, on Thursday said that it has successfully treated stage-3 male breast cancer in a 62-year-old man.

Doctors of the hospital said that male breast cancer is a “rare disease” and the ratio of male to female breast cancer diagnosis is 1:120.

The major symptoms are lumps on one side of the breast and armpits and non-genetic reasons for male breast cancer can be a higher level of estrogen due to liver disease. Because of this, people with liver problems have a higher risk of getting breast cancer, said the doctors.

