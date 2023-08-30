ADVERTISEMENT

Men barged into our college, feel unsafe, say Miranda House students

August 30, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Student at Miranda House. | Photo Credit: File Photo

: Some students of Delhi University’s all-woman Miranda House alleged that around 30 male students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) barged into their campus on Tuesday while campaigning for the upcoming Delhi University Student’s Union (DUSU) elections. The ABVP dismissed the claims, terming the allegations a “propaganda spread by left-wing students” to defame the student outfit.

“Several students from the ABVP entered our classrooms and canteens. We felt quite unsafe. We asked the guards why they allowed so many men inside the college, but they did not have an answer,” a second-year student said.

In March this year, a group of men entered Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women by scaling the boundary walls and harassed several students who were celebrating the college’s annual festival. A similar incident occurred at Miranda House on October 14 last year.

The DUSU elections, due on September 22, are being held after three years.

