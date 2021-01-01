Men arrested for stealing laptops

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing laptops and selling them across the city, the police said on Friday.
12 laptops recovered
DCP (Railway) Harender Singh said they have recovered 12 laptops from the accused — Jogendra and Omkar.
The accused started the crime when there was a huge demand for second-hand laptops at the start of lockdown as many needed the device for work from home purpose, the police said. On December 23, a complaint of laptop theft in a train was received at New Delhi Railway police station. An FIR was registered and during probe, the police zeroed down on a suspect. Next, Jogender was nabbed.
Mr. Singh said during interrogation, Jogendra said earlier, he used to steal bags for jewellery and cash but started stealing laptops at different railway stations during lockdown. He said Omkar used to purchase the stolen devices from him and sell it to victims.
