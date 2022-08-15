‘Memory park’ for pet lovers inaugurated in Delhi
A “memory park” for pet lovers was inaugurated at a dog sterilisation centre here on Sunday, officials said.
Citizens can plant a sapling in the memory of their deceased pets as tribute in this park, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in a statement.
