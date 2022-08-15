Delhi

‘Memory park’ for pet lovers inaugurated in Delhi

A “memory park” for pet lovers was inaugurated at a dog sterilisation centre here on Sunday, officials said.

Citizens can plant a sapling in the memory of their deceased pets as tribute in this park, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2022 1:13:09 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/memory-park-for-pet-lovers-inaugurated-in-delhi/article65769893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY