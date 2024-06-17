Inside the Triveni Kala Sangam gallery, over 50 objects belonging to individuals and families affected by extreme weather events are on display as a stark reminder of how global warming impacts mankind. Old and worn-out clothes, utensils, table fans, and furniture items weave an emotional tale of how floods, fires, droughts and landslides cause loss to human lives and property.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibits also underline the resilience of the survivors of catastrophic events such as the Kerala floods or the swelling rivers during the monsoon in various parts of the country; the intense heat wave faced by the street vendors, fires in slums or the parched earth in Bihar.

The exhibits carry diverse spectrum of stories spanning regions, timelines, different sets of people, and the vagaries of weather. The attempt to showcase recreated objects that were lost or damaged in calamities hints at hope for new life and the value of restoration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition curator, Amruta S N, says, “We want people to come in with no expectations and go out with a lot of hope. It is tough to experience memories of loss but we want the audience to get inspired to effect a change to save the environment.” Climate action is an inspiring change, she adds.

Artists Shanto Antony and Sumit Kizhoor have mounted elaborate and moving illustrations to depict climate change through art. For instance, Kizhoor has created a wall of fabric dolls titled ‘The One that Survived’. It is based on the sustainable initiative of Lakshmi Menon who handcrafted chekkutty dollsusing damaged fabric to raise funds to support the weavers hit by the 2018 floods of Kerala.

Antony’s painting ‘Blood Red Map’ is an intriguing representation of an intersection between menstruation and climate justice. It is a vivid depiction using thermal mapping on a canvas of sanitary pads. “I have tried to highlight the need for a gender-inclusive approach to environmental justice, given the lack of adequate representation of health and social issues faced by women in the informal sector,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photographs by freelance journalist Bhumika Saraswati depict a similar theme. Through her ‘women in resistance’ works, she portrays that heat affects the health of women working in the informal sector in different ways and needs to be addressed.

Through the exhibition, Greenpeace is calling out to people to sign petitions addressed to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to declare heat wave as a national disaster. A booklet Beating the Heat published by NDMA reports 24,223 deaths between 1995 and 2015 due to heat waves.

As part of its climate justice campaign, Greenpeace has also published a report titled Heat Havoc — in collaboration with the National Hawkers Federation — that looks into the impact of heat waves on street vendors based on responses by over 700 vendors.

MUDIT AGGARWAL

At Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House; Till June 22; 10am to 8pm;

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.