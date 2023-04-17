Members of rifle association cannot hold more than two firearms: Delhi HC

April 17, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has reiterated that a member of a rifle club or rifle association cannot possess more than two firearms but they can borrow a third firearm from the rifle club or association or from the authority and use it for target practice.

Reaffirming the Centre’s 2019 decision to reduce the number of firearms that could be possessed by an individual to two from previous three firearms, the High Court said, “The purpose of amendment is to bring down the number of firearms in possession of persons holding a licence”.

2019 amendment

“This fact is more evident from the fact that prior to 1983, a person was entitled to possess more than three firearms which was reduced to three by way of an amendment in 1983 and by the present amendment, i.e., amendment of 2019, the figure has further been reduced to two from three,” a Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The Bench declined to accept the contention of the petitioner and senior advocate Meet Malhotra that the purpose of bringing the 2019 amendment is only for curbing illegal arms trafficking alone.

Mr. Malhotra, who is a life member of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), had three firearms – one .22 bore target pistol, one .22 bore rifle and one .32 bore revolver. These firearms have been duly endorsed on the licence of Mr. Malhotra.

In his plea, Mr. Malhotra said he received an email from the authorities on December 12, 2020, directing him to deposit the excess firearms with the jurisdiction of police station or with an authorised arms dealer.

He argued that by virtue of being a member of the NRAI, he was covered under Section 3(3) of the Arms Act since he possessed the .22 bore rifle only for the purpose of target practice and therefore, he was entitled to possess three firearms with him.

He contended that as per rules there are three categories of holders of a firearm licence, (a) “normal citizen” who is permitted to hold only two firearms, (b) a member of recognised rifle club/association using a specified caliber of a firearm for the purpose of target practice, and (c) accomplished target shooters who are given a general exemption from the limit of two firearms.

The court, however, said, “Reading Section 13 and Section 3(3) of the Arms Act, the conclusion one can reach is that a member of a rifle club or rifle association also cannot acquire, possess or carry more than two firearms but they can use the third firearm only for the purpose of target practice for which they have to obtain a licence under Section 13 of the Arms Act”.

The HC further clarified that a member of a rifle club or association, who already possesses two firearms, can hire or borrow a .22 bore rifle or an air rifle from a person or the rifle club or association or from the authority for using it for target practice or for a competition. “... for that limited period of its use, the possession of the third firearm becomes legal,” the High Court stressed.

The court also upheld an August 2022 order of a single judge Bench of the High Court declining Mr. Malhotra’s plea.