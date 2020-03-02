Members of banned terror outfit arrested in Delhi

Two alleged terrorists of a banned Manipur-based organisation were arrested from Burari area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Laishram Mangoljao Singh and Hijbur Rahman, both residents of Manipur, they said.

The wanted terrorists, against whom Non-Bailable Warrants were issued by the courts concerned, were apprehended from Nirankari Sarovar Bus Standon Sunday, police said.

While Singh was the chairman of the terrorist outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), KCP-PWG, Rahman used to raise funds for the organisation, a senior police officer said.

They were operating their organisation from other States and were staying in Delhi to collect funds, they said.