Member of sextortion gang arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested for being part of a “sextortion racket” where he used to extort money from victims by posing as officers of Crime Branch and Youtube, the Delhi police said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused, identified as Asib Khan, a resident of Rajasthan, was arrested on May 13. The police said Khan, along with several others used to create fake Facebook profiles of women, target victims on the social media platform and lure them into exchanging phone numbers.

“The victims would play a pre-recorded video of an obscene act on another phone and video call the victims on WhatsApp from another phone. The obscene video used to appear on the mobile screen of victims,” the DCP said. The accused would then go on to videograph the victim and upload the recordings on YouTube, the DCP added.

Later, the accused would impersonate a Crime Branch or Youtube officer and contact the victims to extort money on the pretext of lodging a police complaint against them and removing the victims’ videos from Youtube, the police said.

“The accused would use a number of fake bank accounts for receiving the victims’ money before finally withdrawing it from various ATMs from Bharatpur, Mewat, Gurgaon, Palwal and Mathura,” Mr. Kalsi said.