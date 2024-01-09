ADVERTISEMENT

Member of Prince Teotia gang nabbed from Gurugram

January 09, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The accused was wanted in a carjacking case registered last year in the city. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested an alleged member of the Prince Teotia gang from Gurugram on January 5, the police said on Monday. The alleged gangster, identified as Taranjeet Singh alias Ginni, a resident of Fatehgarh in Punjab, was arrested from Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar, said a senior officer. He was wanted in a carjacking case registered last year in the city. “We received a tip-off regarding his whereabouts. He was continuously changing his locations between Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab to evade arrest,” the officer added. The accused was trying to revive the gang after its leader, Prince Teotia, was murdered in Tihar jail last year, the officer also said.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / police

