GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Member of Prince Teotia gang nabbed from Gurugram

January 09, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The accused was wanted in a carjacking case registered last year in the city.

The accused was wanted in a carjacking case registered last year in the city. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested an alleged member of the Prince Teotia gang from Gurugram on January 5, the police said on Monday. The alleged gangster, identified as Taranjeet Singh alias Ginni, a resident of Fatehgarh in Punjab, was arrested from Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar, said a senior officer. He was wanted in a carjacking case registered last year in the city. “We received a tip-off regarding his whereabouts. He was continuously changing his locations between Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab to evade arrest,” the officer added. The accused was trying to revive the gang after its leader, Prince Teotia, was murdered in Tihar jail last year, the officer also said.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.