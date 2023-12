December 10, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Special Cell has arrested a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang under provisions of the Maharashta Control of Organised Crime Act from Tilak Nagar, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

An officer said Rohit, 34, was arrested on Friday and a semi-automatic .32 bore pistol and three cartridges were recovered from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said Rohit is a member of the Salman-Saddam gang, linked with jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana.

