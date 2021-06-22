Member of Irani gang arrested

A 36-year-old member of Irani gang was arrested for allegedly posing as Crime Branch officers and fleeing away with gold ornaments from a man after intercepting him in north Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao, the police said on Monday.

Accused Qasim Zafri alias Joju, a resident of Maharashtra was arrested from Bhopal on Saturday, they said. The Irani gang is known to have a presence across India. They are also known for posing as police officers or senior government officials to dupe people. In most of the cases, the accused operate on a group of two to four, the police said. Three more involved in the case are said to be absconding.