Member of gang of robbers from M.P. held

The accused, Durga, 60, was involved in a robbery in Ghaziabad, the police said

November 21, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old member of a gang allegedly involved in seven robberies in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Ghaziabad was arrested from Amar Colony for committing robbery in Ghaziabad, the police said on Monday.

According to an official, Durga, a resident of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, is a member of the notorious ‘Kachcha Baniyan’ gang. Like his counterparts from the State, Mr. Durga is not educated and involved in multiple robbery cases in several states, he added.

The official said that three cases were registered this year in Ghaziabad about unidentified men committing burglaries at various houses in posh colonies and stealing gold and silver jewellery, utensils, as well as cash from cupboards of rooms by breaking into homes after removing the grills of windows.

So far, Ghaziabad Police has arrested 10 members from the gang in these three cases, including a goldsmith who dealt in buying stolen goods.

