Member of Ashok Pradhan gang held after brief exchange of fire in Rohini

An accomplice of gangster Ashok Pradhan — who has cases of murder and firing registered against him — was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the accused has been identified as Gaurav alias Monti, deputy commander of Ashok Pradhan gang. He was a declared bad character of Bawana police station.

Gaurav was wanted in two cases, including that of murder and firing, the police said.

Mr. Tayal said: “Information was received on Friday night that Gaurav would be coming near Sector 37, Rohini after which a trap was laid. At 10.15 p.m., the police saw Gaurav coming on stolen motorcycle. When the police attempted to stop him, he fired three rounds at the team. In retaliation, the police team fired six rounds.”

Gaurav received bullet injuries in his legs after which he was arrested, the police said.

Gaurav joined Rajesh Bawana gang and later associated himself with Ashok Pradhan gang.

“At present he is in 13 criminal cases and is wanted in four such cases. He was also the mastermind of an extortion, robbery cum murder incident in Qutubgarh village here in June done by Ashok Pradhan gang,” the officer said adding that the accused was convicted in a case of murder registered in Bawana police station and came out on bail in March last year.