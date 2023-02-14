Mehrauli residents say legal buildings being razed

February 14, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Demolitions by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under its ‘anti-encroachment drive’ in Mehrauli continued for the fourth day, amid tight police presence near Bhool Bhulaiya monument.

The DDA had on Saturday said that nearly 1,200 square meters of land was “reclaimed from encroachers” and the exercise will continue. The Delhi government had urged it to stop the drive, but to no avail.

On Monday, residents staged a protest even as those housed in buildings that were to be demolished scrambled to gather their belongings.

Afzal-Us-Zaman, a doctor and a resident of one such building, said he was shocked. He told The Hindu that he had bought a small space in the building in 2009 for a little over ₹12 lakh and the authorities had on qualms about its legality until Monday.

“There were no issues when we [residents] were paying property taxes all these years. Why demolish it now? My kids have their exams later this month, and we only managed to gather our essentials. Now, we are on the streets. The authorities have no answer as to how these buildings were allowed to be constructed if they were illegal,” said Mr. Zaman, 48.

According to Harmeet Singh Taneja, who said he owned the building, the land where it stood was allotted to his grandfather in 1959 through an auction. In the years that followed, the structure came into being while the land was converted to be utilised for mixed-use purposes, i.e. with commercial shops and residences.

“The DDA claims there is a new demarcation and the entire area is part of the Mehrauli Archeological Park. This was never mentioned when people settled here. How can we believe it after people have lived here for over five decades,” asked Mr. Taneja.

On Monday, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti urged Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena — also the DDA chairperson — to stop the drive and that a fresh demarcation exercise be conducted since the report tabled during the previous exercise had errors. A senior DDA official said the demarcation was decided upon close to a year ago, with “help of the Delhi government’s Revenue Department and the DDA’s Land Management Department”.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit out at AAP, saying it was trying to mislead people “by blaming the DDA for the demolitions”.

“The demolition drive in Mehrauli is not a decision of any particular department but the Delhi High Court which has ordered it. During the hearing of the matter, the Delhi government was one of the parties, but it did not oppose the decision of demolition in the courtroom. To score political brownie points outside the court, AAP is now trying to claim it is opposed to demolition,” he said.