Mehrauli park structures get facelift as Delhi digs deeper into its history

October 21, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

Major restoration and conservation works have been done at Mehrauli Archaeological Park so that Delhi residents have a place to explore the Capital’s rich history and enjoy their time, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Friday.

Mr. Saxena unveiled the revamped historic structures and monuments at the park in south Delhi in the presence of Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and several officials.

Next to Qutub Minar

Spread over 200 acres, Mehrauli Archaeological Park is adjacent to Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It is home to 55 historic structures built by various empires — including the Khaljis, Tughlaqs, Lodhis, Mughals, and the British — and many have now been revamped.

These include the Jamali Kamali Mosque, Metcalfe House, Rajon ki Baoli, as well as the tombs of Mamluk king Ghiyas-ud-din Balban and Mughal governor Shah Quli Khan.

Ms. Lekhi, the New Delhi MP, said the idea is to bring alive Delhi’s rich past that predates the medieval-era monuments.

“The park has a rich history. Many know Delhi’s history only from the 14-15th century, but the city has a lot more to tell. The history has been built on repeatedly, which is why we have presented one piece of it today,” she said.

Multi-agency effort

The work was started in March by many agencies, led by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), at a cost of around ₹2.6 crore.

In addition to the structures being restored, water bodies in the park have been desilted and pathways have been created to connect the monuments.

The restoration and repair work was carried out using traditional materials and techniques, an official said.

The official added that the principles of the Master Plan for Delhi-2021 and the Unified Building Bye Laws, 2016, which promote the adaptive reuse of historic buildings, were applied during the redevelopment work.

“In 6-7 months, this place has been transformed. The people of Delhi deserve good places where they can spend leisure time with their family,” Mr. Saxena said. He added that other heritage sites are also being considered for redevelopment and one park where work is under way would be reopened by November.

The L-G also said that any structure built illegally near the park will be removed. Following the directions of the Delhi High Court, the DDA had in February launched a concerted drive to clear encroachments in the area.

