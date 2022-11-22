Mehrauli murder: police move court to conduct lie-detector test on Aftab

November 22, 2022 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Delhi Police on Monday filed a plea before a court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aftab Poonawalla, 28, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

Sources said the matter is likely to be heard on Tuesday. The police in their application stated that Aftab has been “evasive” in his responses and has been “misleading” the police by not sharing details of the places where he allegedly dumped Shraddha’s remains.

Aftab is accused of strangulating 26-year-old Shraddha on May 18, chopping her body into pieces, storing them in a fridge and, over a period of three months, dumping them in the Chhatarpur forest area.

The police are also likely to seek an extension of Aftab’s custody in another hearing scheduled on Tuesday. Delhi Police was given Aftab’s custody for five days on November 17 and permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on the accused. The police had sought permission to conduct the narco test as his responses during interrogation were found to be “deceptive”.

“The matter has been taken up but before going for a narco-analysis test a number of other tests need to be conducted. The process for the same has been initiated,” a senior police officer said.

Polygraph test

Describing how polygraph tests are conducted, Deepa Verma, director, Forensic Science Laboratory, said, “The subject is asked a series of questions while his physiological indicators such as blood pressure, pulse rate, and respiration are measured. This data is then used to determine if the subject was lying.”

Ms. Verma added that in certain situations, whether a person is speaking the truth or not can be determined by their perspiration and movement of their limbs.

Searches continues

Several Delhi Police teams on Monday continued their search across Gurugram, Mehrauli and Chhatarpur to recover the remains of the murder victim.

The police had on Sunday recovered a piece of skull and a decapitated jaw from the Chhatarpur forest area, along with a “sharp object”, from the flat in Chhatarpur Pahari where Aftab and Shraddha are believed to have lived, which the police believe is the “weapon of offence”.