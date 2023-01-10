HamberMenu
Mehrauli murder: Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody for 14 days

Court extends Aftab Amin Poonawala’s judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes

January 10, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area, in New Delhi. File

Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in New Delhi on January 10 extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body.

Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lock up.

Also read: Bones and hair strands recovered from Mehrauli forest match Shraddha Walker’s DNA: Delhi Police

The court extended his judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

Earlier on December 6, the court had extended Poonawala’s judicial custody by four days.

Also read: Shraddha murder case: Aftab withdraws bail application

Aftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

