ADVERTISEMENT

Mehrauli murder: Court to hear arguments on charges against Poonawala on March 7

February 24, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar fixed the date for hearing after Poonawala was produced physically before the court

PTI

Aftab Amin Poonawala. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Friday fixed March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar fixed the date for hearing on charges after Poonawala was produced physically before the court.

Also read: ‘Aftab cut Shraddha’s body into 17 pieces, kept shifting it between fridge and kitchen cabinets’

Earlier on February 21, a magisterial court had moved the case to a sessions court where cases of heinous offences like murder are tried.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On February 7, the court had taken cognisance of the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by the police on January 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / murder / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US