Mehrauli murder: Court to hear arguments on charges against Poonawala on March 7

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar fixed the date for hearing after Poonawala was produced physically before the court

February 24, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Aftab Amin Poonawala. File.

Aftab Amin Poonawala. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Friday fixed March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar fixed the date for hearing on charges after Poonawala was produced physically before the court.

Earlier on February 21, a magisterial court had moved the case to a sessions court where cases of heinous offences like murder are tried.

On February 7, the court had taken cognisance of the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by the police on January 24.

