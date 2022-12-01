Mehrauli murder case: Statement of woman who dated murder accused Aftab recorded in Delhi

December 01, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - New Delhi

The woman said she did not have an inkling that Aftab had a girlfriend before and that he had killed her, a senior police officer said

The Hindu Bureau

Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area, in New Delhi on November 15. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police has recorded the statement of a woman who allegedly dated Aftab Poonawalla days after he purportedly killed his live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body, sources said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Police recover one of the mini-saws used by Aftab Poonawalla

A senior police officer said that the woman, who works as a clinical psychologist in the city, said that she met Aftab in June through a dating app, following which they had a long conversation. “She went to his house in October, following which they stopped talking. She said that she did not have an inkling that Aftab had a girlfriend before that and that he had killed her,” the officer said. Her statement was recorded on Monday, sources said.

The officer said other persons, including the woman Poonawalla had been with, are being questioned by the police in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Poonawalla will undergo a narco-analysis test from inside Tihar Jail on December 1, after the police secured permission from a court on grounds that he was “misleading them”. Poonawalla had undergone five sessions of the polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the Rohini locality of the national capital, with the last session ending on November 29. The Assistant Director of FSL, Rohini had said that Poonawalla had cooperated in the test and that they would submit a final report to the police within two to three days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US