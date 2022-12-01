Mehrauli murder case: Statement of woman who dated murder accused Aftab recorded in Delhi

December 01, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police has recorded the statement of a woman who allegedly dated Aftab Poonawalla days after he purportedly killed his live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body, sources said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that the woman, who works as a clinical psychologist in the city, said that she met Aftab in June through a dating app, following which they had a long conversation. “She went to his house in October, following which they stopped talking. She said that she did not have an inkling that Aftab had a girlfriend before that and that he had killed her,” the officer said. Her statement was recorded on Monday, sources said.

The officer said other persons, including the woman Poonawalla had been with, are being questioned by the police in the case.

Meanwhile, Poonawalla will undergo a narco-analysis test from inside Tihar Jail on December 1, after the police secured permission from a court on grounds that he was “misleading them”. Poonawalla had undergone five sessions of the polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the Rohini locality of the national capital, with the last session ending on November 29. The Assistant Director of FSL, Rohini had said that Poonawalla had cooperated in the test and that they would submit a final report to the police within two to three days.