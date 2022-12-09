Mehrauli murder case: Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

December 09, 2022 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - New Delhi

In the last hearing in the case on November 26, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused by 13 days

PTI

Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi, on November 20. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here on December 9 extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, a source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poonawala was produced before the court through videoconferencing, the court source said.

Also read: Man chops live-in partner into pieces, stores them in fridge before disposing of in Chhatarpur forest

In the last hearing in the case on November 26, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused by 13 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US