Mehrauli murder case: Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

In the last hearing in the case on November 26, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused by 13 days

December 09, 2022 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi, on November 20.

Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi, on November 20. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here on December 9 extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, a source said.

Poonawala was produced before the court through videoconferencing, the court source said.

Also read: Man chops live-in partner into pieces, stores them in fridge before disposing of in Chhatarpur forest

In the last hearing in the case on November 26, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused by 13 days.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

