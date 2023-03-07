ADVERTISEMENT

Mehrauli murder case | Court hears arguments on charges against Aftab Poonawala; further hearing on March 20

March 07, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said the arguments on the charges have been heard and a short synopsis has been filed by the prosecution.

PTI

Aftab Amin Poonawala. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in New Delhi on March 7 heard the arguments on the charges against Aftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said the arguments on the charges have been heard and a short synopsis has been filed by the prosecution. The legal aid counsel has sought time to address the arguments and the "remaining arguments on charge on March 20 at 2 p.m.", Judge Kakkar said.

Also read: ‘Aftab cut Shraddha’s body into 17 pieces, kept shifting it between fridge and kitchen cabinets’

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued the charges against Poonawala, while advocate Javed Hussain appeared as the legal aid counsel for the accused. Earlier on February 21, a magisterial court after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the case, had committed the matter to the sessions court. Police had file a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

