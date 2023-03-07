Mehrauli murder case | Court hears arguments on charges against Aftab Poonawala; further hearing on March 20

March 07, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

A court in New Delhi on March 7 heard the arguments on the charges against Aftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said the arguments on the charges have been heard and a short synopsis has been filed by the prosecution. The legal aid counsel has sought time to address the arguments and the "remaining arguments on charge on March 20 at 2 p.m.", Judge Kakkar said.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued the charges against Poonawala, while advocate Javed Hussain appeared as the legal aid counsel for the accused. Earlier on February 21, a magisterial court after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the case, had committed the matter to the sessions court. Police had file a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.