Mehrauli murder case: Accused Aftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

November 26, 2022 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The polygraph test on Aftab Poonawala went on for nearly three hours on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory

PTI

Aftab Amin Poonawala. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi Court on Saturday sent Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner in south Delhi's Mehrauli, to judicial custody for 13 days, police said.

Police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Mr. Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar (27) and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence, before dumping those across the city over several days.

The polygraph test on Mr. Poonawala went on for nearly three hours on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory here. Mr. Poonawala reached the FSL at Rohini here for his third session of the polygraph test at 4 pm and left after 6:30 pm, police said.

Mr. Poonawala's four-day police remand expired on Saturday.

