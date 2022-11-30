Mehrauli murder: Aftab’s narco test likely tomorrow

November 30, 2022 02:01 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

Murder accused Aftab Poonawalla was subjected to the fifth round of polygraph test on Tuesday, and is likely to undergo a narco-analysis test on Thursday, police officers said.

Assistant Director of Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, Sanjeev Gupta said Aftab came to the FSL office around 10 a.m. and returned to Tihar jail by around 3 p.m. “He cooperated in the tests; we will send the report to the Delhi police in two to three days,” Mr. Gupta said. Aftab

A senior FSL official confirmed that Aftab will undergo the narco-analysis test on Thursday. “The report of the polygraph tests will be submitted around the same time,” the official said.

Aftab’s narco test will be conducted inside the Tihar jail in the presence of FSL and police officers. On Monday, some sword-wielding men attacked a police van in which Aftab was being taken to the FSL’s office. The attackers claimed to be from a right-wing outfit, Hindu Sena. They were not able to enter the van and harm Aftab as police personnel promptly dispersed them.

Security has been beefed up outside the FSL office in Rohini in the wake of Monday’s incident, sources said. Paramilitary personnel have been deployed outside the laboratory to prevent any mishaps or anti-social activities, the sources added.

DCP (Rohini) G.S. Sidhu said two persons have been arrested and a case under IPC sections pertaining to obstructing a public servant from discharging duty has been lodged against them.

The police have so far recovered more than 16 pieces of bones from the Mehrauli forest and have sent them to FSL for further authentication. They have also recovered a mini-saw, one of the weapons used by Aftab to dismember the body of his live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar, from the forest near the accused’s flat in Mehrauli.