Mehrauli murder: Aftab’s narco test likely tomorrow

November 30, 2022 02:01 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

He was subjected to the fifth round of polygraph test on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

Border Security Force personnel deployed outside the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, on Tuesday following an attack on a police van carrying Aftab Poonawalla a day ago. | Photo Credit: PTI

Murder accused Aftab Poonawalla was subjected to the fifth round of polygraph test on Tuesday, and is likely to undergo a narco-analysis test on Thursday, police officers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Director of Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, Sanjeev Gupta said Aftab came to the FSL office around 10 a.m. and returned to Tihar jail by around 3 p.m. “He cooperated in the tests; we will send the report to the Delhi police in two to three days,” Mr. Gupta said. Aftab

A senior FSL official confirmed that Aftab will undergo the narco-analysis test on Thursday. “The report of the polygraph tests will be submitted around the same time,” the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Aftab’s narco test will be conducted inside the Tihar jail in the presence of FSL and police officers. On Monday, some sword-wielding men attacked a police van in which Aftab was being taken to the FSL’s office. The attackers claimed to be from a right-wing outfit, Hindu Sena. They were not able to enter the van and harm Aftab as police personnel promptly dispersed them.

Security has been beefed up outside the FSL office in Rohini in the wake of Monday’s incident, sources said. Paramilitary personnel have been deployed outside the laboratory to prevent any mishaps or anti-social activities, the sources added.

DCP (Rohini) G.S. Sidhu said two persons have been arrested and a case under IPC sections pertaining to obstructing a public servant from discharging duty has been lodged against them.

The police have so far recovered more than 16 pieces of bones from the Mehrauli forest and have sent them to FSL for further authentication. They have also recovered a mini-saw, one of the weapons used by Aftab to dismember the body of his live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar, from the forest near the accused’s flat in Mehrauli.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US