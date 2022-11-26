Mehrauli murder: Aftab undergoes third polygraph test, report likley in 2-3 days

November 26, 2022 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

Aftab Poonawala, who is accused of the murder of his girlfriend in Mehrauli, was on Friday subjected to another round of polygraph tests, which went on for nearly three hours at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini, officials said.

Sources said Aftab reached the FSL office around 4 p.m. and left the premises around 6.30 p.m. All three sessions of the polygraph test — pre, main and post stages of the procedure —have been completed, the sources said.

Forensic analysis

Forensic experts will analyse the recordings of Aftab’s test and make a final report, based on which a decision will be taken on the narco-analysis test. “He [Aftab] can be called again if the experts are not convinced with the recordings. The narco test can also be carried out from judicial custody,” a source said. Aftab’s police custody is supposed to end on Saturday.

A senior FSL official said Aftab was asked the same questions regarding his relationship with the victim, Shraddha Walkar, his family and other personal details, in order to check discrepancies in his statements. “A report will be handed over to the police in two or three days,” the official said.

Aftab, 28, is accused of strangulating his live-in partner Shraddha, 26, on May 18, chopping her body into multiple pieces and storing them in a fridge. He allegedly dumped the body parts in the Chhatarpur forest area over a period of three months.