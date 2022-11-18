Mehrauli murder: Aftab sent to five-day police custody; court allows his narco-analysis test

November 18, 2022 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

:

A court here on Thursday granted permission to Delhi Police to carry out a narco-analysis test on Aftab Poonawalla, who allegedly murdered his live-in partner 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar in May this year. Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla sent the accused to five-day police custody.

Aftab, 28, is charged with killing Shraddha on May 18, dismembering her body, storing the pieces in a fridge and throwing them in the Chhatarpur forest area over a period of three months.

The accused was supposed to be produced before the court physically but was produced through videoconferencing after the police moved a plea stating “certain organisations [are] trying to cause harm to the accused”.

Minutes before the hearing started, a group of lawyers gathered outside the court and raised slogans seeking the death penalty for Aftab. They were escorted out of the premises by the court security.

The police told the court that Aftab has been “misleading” them and that they are yet to recover all the remains of the deceased from the Chattarpur forest area. The police also informed the court that they have recovered the body parts from four spots, and have to take Aftab to the forest and nearby areas again as he is not clearly revealing the paths that he took to dispose of the body. The police added that within a few days, they will take Aftab to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in order to confirm his presence in the hotels where he is supposed to have stayed with Shraddha.

Meanwhile, the South district police, which is investigating the crime, wrote to units in all other districts asking to be informed about any unidentified body parts recovered in their jurisdictions in the last six months.