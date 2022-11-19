Mehrauli murder | Aftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim's body parts

November 19, 2022 03:10 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly bones, in the Mehrauli murder case

PTI

Aftab Poonawala being taken to Mehrauli forest area by Delhi Police. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Aftab Amin Poonawala will be taken to different locations in south Delhi on November 19 as the Delhi Police are trying to locate more body parts which he had allegedly disposed of after killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, officials said.

According to the police, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.

The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly bones.

Explainer | What is a narco test, which will now be administered to Aftab Amin Poonawala?

A source said the police on Friday recovered some body parts from Gurugram which will be sent for forensic examination. The head of the victim is still missing.

Police have also said that they have recovered a sharp object from the house of Poonawala. It will be examined if it was used to chop the body of Walkar.

The blood samples of the victim’s father and brother have been collected to match their DNA with the skeletal remains recovered till now, police said on Friday.

In a statement, police also said in view of the “deceptive nature” of responses provided by the accused, an application for conducting his narco-analysis test was made and it has been approved by the court.

Police have been directed by a Delhi court to complete the narco analysis test of Aftab Amin Poonawala within five days.

“To ascertain that the bones belong to the victim, the blood samples of the father and brother of ‘A’ [Walkar] have been collected for DNA analysis. To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in digital devices seized from the place of the offence, the same has also been sent for forensic retrieval of data,” the statement said.

