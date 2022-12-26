Mehrauli murder | Accused Aftab taken to forensic lab to record voice sample

December 26, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Amin Poonawala was on Monday taken to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in New Delhi to record his voice sample after the police, during their investigation, came across an audio clip in which he was purportedly heard fighting with Shraddha Walkar.

The accused, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was taken to the CFSL to record his voice sample which will be checked if it matches with the male voice in the clip, they said.

"We have got hold of an old audio clip in which Poonawala could be heard having a heated argument with Walkar. It is an old clip but could prove to be a crucial evidence with respect to the case," a source privy to the development in the case said.

"This will help us understand the kind of relationship they shared and further help us in establishing the trigger behind the incident," the source added.

According to them, Aftab Poonawala reached the CFSL office around 11 a.m. and left for Tihar from there around 3 p.m. after recording his voice sample, for which the Delhi Police had sought permission from a city court.

Seen being`counselled’

The sources also said the investigating team has got a purported video of Aftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar from a witness' phone in which Aftab Poonawala is allegedly seen being "counselled." This video was purported to have been shot in Mumbai.

"We are also checking the veracity of the purported video and will question Poonawala in this regard as the probe is still underway," the source said.

The investigating team is also in the process of getting Aftab Poonawala's face recognition test done. During the process, a 3D image of his face will be taken to ensure that he cannot deny his presence in the said video, they added.

Aftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12, and a court in New Delhi on Friday extended his judicial custody by 14 days.

