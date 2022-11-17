Mehrauli killing: Poonawala to be quizzed in police custody for 5 days, court permits his narco test

November 17, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter

PTI

Aftab Amin Poonawala (L), accused of having murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area, in New Delhi on November 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Thursday permitted the city police to question Mehrauli killing accused Aftab Amin Poonawala for five more days in its custody and also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted to unravel the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US