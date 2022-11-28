Mehrauli killing: Police recover weapon used by Aftab Poonawala

November 28, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - New Delhi

On November 26, the court sent Aftab Poonawala to judicial custody for 13 days

PTI

Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police has recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aftab Amin Poonawala to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, sources said on November 28.

Police have also recovered a ring that belonged to 27-year-old Walkar, which Mr. Poonawala allegedly gave to another woman, they said.

"The weapon used to cut Shraddha Walkar's body has been recovered by police," a source said.

The remaining sessions of Mr. Poonawala's polygraph test are underway at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, the sources said, adding that he arrived at the lab at 9:50 am and the sessions began around 11 am.

Mr. Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, and cut her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

On November 22, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On November 26, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Police are yet to find Walkar's skull and some other body parts.

Related Topics

murder / New Delhi

