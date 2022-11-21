Mehrauli killing | Federation of Maharashtra Muslims condemns incident

November 21, 2022 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Jalna

FMM functionary Shaikh Mujeeb sought justice for the victim and strictest punishment for the accused, adding society must take issues of domestic violence seriously.

PTI

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Federation of Maharashtra Muslims, an umbrella body of outfits from the community, on Sunday condemned the killing of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

Poonawala was arrested after a police probe found he had killed Walkar in Mehrauli area of Delhi on May 18 and had disposed of her body parts over several weeks after storing them in a fridge.

Mehrauli murder case | Police conduct fresh searches across Delhi

There was also need to introspect and conduct research on the issue of domestic violence as laws have failed to act as a deterrent, he claimed.

There was also need to introspect and conduct research on the issue of domestic violence as laws have failed to act as a deterrent, he claimed.

The FMM also said the media must desist from communalising the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

A functionary alleged some media reports on the crime were "clearly polarising and communal".

