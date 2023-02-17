HamberMenu
Mehrauli demolition: govt. directs officials to arrange tents, food for displaced residents 

Both AAP and the BJP have been blaming each other for the demolition drive

February 17, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi government on Thursday directed officials to arrange tents, food and blankets for Mehrauli residents who have been rendered homeless following a demolition drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the area. 

“The government’s swift action in response to the crisis serves as an example of proactive governance with emphasis on social welfare and justice,” an official statement said. 

On Tuesday, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is also the chairman of the DDA, had ordered the urban agency to stop the anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages until further instructions. The DDA started its ‘anti-encroachment drive’ on February 10. The demolitions, carried out amid heavy police presence, have drawn sharp reactions from the residents.

Earlier, the AAP government said the demarcation of the particular area, done by its own Revenue Department, has “fallacies” and it has now been struck down. The Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot also ordered a fresh demarcation of the area to be done and issued a statement urging the DDA to stop the demolition drive. 

Both AAP and the BJP have been blaming each other for the demolition drive. 

