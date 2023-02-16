Mehrauli demolition: BJP demands Gahlot’s resignation; AAP blames L-G for drive

February 16, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

Politics over the demolition drive in Mehrauli refused to die down on Wednesday with the BJP accusing the Aam Aadmi Party for the drive and the latter pinning the blame on Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

While the BJP demanded that Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot should take moral responsibility and resign from his post, AAP alleged that the L-G’s decision to go ahead with the demolition was an “onslaught” on the Constitution as well as contempt of judgments of the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, Mr. Saxena, who is also the chairman of the DDA, ordered the urban body to stop the anti-encroachment drive, going on in Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages since February 10, until further instructions. The drive, which the DDA claimed was to remove illegal encroachment on its land, had drawn protests from the residents of the area.

On Wednesday, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, demanded that Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot take moral responsibility for the “wrong survey”, based on which the demolition drive was done, and resign from his post.

Blaming the AAP government for the demolition of residents’ houses, Mr. Bidhuri called for a special Assembly session to discuss the matter. “The session should be called with the condition that the Opposition will also be given the freedom to speak. It should also be telecast live,” he said.

Fresh demarcation

On Saturday, the AAP government had said that demarcation of the particular area, done by its own Revenue Department, has “fallacies” and it has now been struck down. The Revenue Minister also ordered a fresh demarcation of the area to be done and issued a statement urging the DDA to stop the demolition drive.

Mr. Bidhuri said, “The Delhi government has itself accepted that due to the wrong survey by its Revenue Department, such a situation had arisen and due to which this drive was carried out.” Not only the officials, but the Revenue Minister is also responsible for the “wrong demarcation” of the area, the BJP MLA said.

‘Maligning CM’s image’

Meanwhile, in a letter to Mr. Saxena, AAP leader and DDA member Somnath Bharti accused the L-G of indulging in politics and trying to “malign” the image of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP.

Mr. Bharti criticised the L-G for issuing a press release stating that the flawed demarcation in Mehrauli was due to the AAP-led government in Delhi. “While in reality the demarcation which became the basis of the demolition order was neither shared with the office of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal nor with the office of Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot,” he said.

Mr. Bharti said that the reason cited by the L-G for stopping the demolition drive was the same which AAP has been raising since the first day of demolition. “Had you agreed on this most important flaw brought out to your/your officers’ notice by us on Day 1 of the demolition exercise which rendered many people, including old people, women and children homeless, then such a massive tragedy could have been avoided,” Mr. Bharti said.

