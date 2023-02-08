ADVERTISEMENT

Mehbooba Mufti detained during protest against J&K anti-encroachment drive

February 08, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

Kashmir is becoming worse than Afghanistan, the way bulldozers are being used to demolish the homes of people, Ms. Mufti had said

The Hindu Bureau

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was detained during a protest. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was on February 8 detained by police during a protest in Delhi against the J&K administration’s anti-encroachment drive in the Union Terrritory.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir hit out at the Lieutenant Governor’s administration over the anti-encroachment drive, with Ms. Mufti accusing the BJP Government of turning the Union Territory into Afghanistan by “demolishing the homes of poor and marginalised”.

Also Read | L-G govt. faces stiff opposition to eviction drive from political parties, locals in J&K

Ms. Mufti, addressing a press conference in the national capital on Tuesday, alleged the BJP is using its brute majority to “weaponise” everything and “bulldoze” the Constitution.

“Palestine is still better. At least people talk. Kashmir is becoming worse than Afghanistan, the way bulldozers are being used to demolish the homes of people. What is the purpose of demolishing small houses of people,” she said.

Ms. Mufti said that according to the government, even the centuries-old Shankaracharya Temple and cantonment built by the erstwhile Maharaja are also on encroached land.

The PDP leader said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha might claim that the houses of the poor will not be touched during the anti-encroachment drive, but his message is not being heard on the ground as dwellings, even with tin sheds, are being demolished.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief appealed to Opposition leaders in the country not to be a mute spectator to the “atrocities being committed by the BJP”.

“Parties including the Congress, Left, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party and others should raise their voices and not remain silent to the atrocities [being committed] on common people in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

