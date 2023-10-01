Meghalaya Ministers in Delhi to push for inclusion of Khasi in 8th Schedule of Constitution

October 01, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

Three Cabinet Ministers from the Meghalaya government joined the Khasi Authors’ Society’s National Seminar over the past two days in New Delhi, to push for the inclusion of the Khasi language — the indigenous language of the State’s Khasi people — in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The Ministers, from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the United Democratic Party, and the National People’s Party, were also accompanied by two members of the East Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, an MLA and an MP, all of whom attended parts of the seminar. The Ministers also unveiled a compilation of all the evidence in favour of the language’s inclusion.

After passing a resolution, calling for the government to bring a Bill for the inclusion of the Khasi in the Eighth Schedule, dozens of Khasi authors and intellectuals held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday afternoon. They were joined by Meghalaya Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

Mr. Lyngdoh told The Hindu, “We are here to be a part of this seminar to propagate and push for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India. It is a long pending demand of the Khasi people in Meghalaya and Khasi diaspora across the world.”

Last month, Mr. Lyngdoh said the members of the Meghalaya government met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard. “We are told that it is under active consideration and there is a list of 38 such pending languages, in which Khasi and Garo are also included,” Mr. Lyngdoh said.

The Khasi Authors’ Society sent memoranda to the Union Home Ministry in this regard in 2021. Mr. Lyngdoh said the State Assembly in 2005 recognised both Khasi and Garo as “associate” official languages of the State and that in 2019, the Assembly passed a resolution to include the languages in the Eighth Schedule. He added that the Khasi Autonomous District Councils conduct their official business in the Khasi language.

“It is one of the few surviving languages of the austro-asiatic descent. It has been studied at the graduation level at Calcutta University from 1900 onwards. And there is a lot of literature, writing, and documentation about the language and in the language. The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), a Central University, has a Khasi Department,” Mr. Lyngdoh said.

Meanwhile, President of the KAS, D.R.L. Nonglait, also a professor at NEHU’s Khasi Department, pointed to a “lack of political will” as a reason for the delay in the language’s inclusion. He questioned the motive behind including languages like Bodo in the Eighth Schedule when “Khasi language has more evidence-based documentation of its indigenous use”.

Kynpham Sing Nongkynrihm, another professor at NEHU, said there was a “bias of ignorance” in why successive Central governments have been unable to decisively bring legislation to include the language in the Eighth Schedule.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, told Parliament in July 2021 that there have been repeated demands for the inclusion of the Khasi language.

“As the evolution of dialects and languages is a dynamic process, influenced by socio-cultural, economic and political developments, it is difficult to fix any criteria for languages, whether to distinguish them from dialects, or for their inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution,” he said, adding that two attempts to fix a criteria, in 1996 and 2003, had been inconclusive.

He added: “The Government of India is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for inclusion of other languages in the Eighth Schedule. Such requests have to be considered keeping in mind these sentiments, and the other relevant considerations.”

At the end of the seminar, the KAS passed a resolution demanding a Bill to include Khasi in the Eighth Schedule. They added that they would soon be submitting a comprehensive proposal, with the required documentation, to make the case for the inclusion of the language in the Eighth Schedule.