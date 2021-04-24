Meghalaya Guv extends support to farmers’ stir

GURUGRAM

24 April 2021 01:43 IST

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday wrote to Sangwan Khap president and Dadri Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan, extending support to the farmers’ agitation and condemning the attitude of the government towards the farmers.

In the letter, Mr. Malik said that more than 300 farmers had lost their lives during the struggle, but the Union government did not express any regret. This, he said, was “cruel” and “condemnable”.

He said that the government was trying to defame and derail the movement by not holding dialogue with the farmers. Mr. Malik said that he had made several efforts on this front as per the expectations of the Khaps. He said that he had suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the genuine demands of the farmers be met and justice be done to them.

