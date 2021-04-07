Meeting held on DDA’s green policy

NEW DELHI

07 April 2021 00:10 IST

A consultative process on the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Green Development Area (GDA) policy was held on Tuesday by NAREDCO along with officials from the urban body. Framework of the GDA policy and emphasis on timely implementation of policies were some of the issues discussed.

Officials from DDA, NAREDCO, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) and representatives from several resident welfare associations participated in the discussion and deliberations. Wider roads, better implementation of policies and coordination between various civic agencies were of the suggestions put forth.

NIUA director Hitesh Vaidya said the GDA and Land Pooling Policy were key ingredients for the Master Plan for Delhi-2041.

“Whatever we do today is not for us to enjoy. It is what our next generation will cherish. The challenge is not to prepare a policy or prepare a master plan. The challenge is how to retain the faith of the young generation on our governance system. The challenge is bringing policy to practice. The master plan has to come down to the neighbourhood planning level,” said Mr. Vaidya.

The master plan has to be a more strategic and implementable plan, Mr. Vaidya added.

Speaking on governance issues, Manju Paul, Additional Commissioner (Planning), DDA said, “We in DDA are now aiming for transparency. We are thinking about nameless people and faceless clients. Because of digitisation we will have everything online. Whatever structure we develop, local bodies will also be there to handhold and single window clearance systems will take care of whatever approvals are required from whichever bodies.