Meerut court acquits 39 accused in Maliana riots case

April 02, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

The judgment came 36 years after the incident; victims to approach the High Court 

Anuj Kumar
Ghaziabad

A Meerut court on Saturday acquitted 39 accused of their role in a communal riots that broke out in Maliana village of Meerut in May 1987 in which 72 Muslims were reportedly killed and hundreds were injured.

“The Additional District Judge said sufficient evidence was not there to convict the accused,” said Mohd. Allauddin, the advocate of the victims.

Mr. Allauddin said he is waiting for the detailed order before approaching the High Court. “There were 36 post-mortem reports and the medical documents of the injured before the court. At least 16 witnesses have deposed before the court. Something must have happened that day and people of only one community died. It was the prosecution’s job to collect the evidence like recovering the firearms used to kill people.”

In the aftermath of the opening of the doors of Babri Masjid for worship by Hindus on May 22, 1987, riots broke out in Maliana, a day after the Hashimpura incident in which 42 Muslim men were executed by the PAC in custody. In 2018, the Delhi High Court convicted 18 PAC personnel to life imprisonment.

Vakil Ahmed, one of the eyewitnesses, who deposed before the court, had earlier told The Hindu that the local police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) allowed Dalits, who formed the majority in the locality, to loot a local wine shop, and then provided them cover as they ransacked Muslim houses and set many of them on fire.”

However, in the sole FIR of the case lodged by local resident Yaqub Ali, there is no mention of the role of the police and the PAC. The case had been pending in the Meerut court since 1998. “Out of the 93 accused, many have died and some are still absconding on paper,” said Mr. Allaudin. “Many of the prosecution witnesses have also passed away and most have given up because of the delay in the hearing.”

Senior journalist Qurban Ali whose writ petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking re-investigation of the case by a special investigation team to probe the role of the PAC in the killing, and demanding that compensation be made on par with the Hashimpura case is in “the final stages”. He said that he would approach the High Court on behalf of the victims. “The statements of all the witnesses have not been recorded.” One of them, he said, is Mohd Ismail who is one of the petitioners in the High Court. “Eleven members of his family were killed that day.”

