Meenakshi Lekhi charges DJB with committing ₹3,237-crore ‘water scam’

November 19, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday claimed various accounting-related irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and charged it with committing a ₹3,237-crore “water scam”.

When reached for comment, AAP did not offer a response.

At a press conference with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Ms. Lekhi accused the DJB of hiding information regarding its expenditure from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

The Union Minister alleged the DJB had not disclosed details of nearly 110 out of its 450 bank accounts. She added that the agency had written off ₹117 crore from its accounts.

“Close to ₹1,601 crore has been shown as ‘unspent’ in the Delhi Jal Board’s financial statement, whereas this amount is not visible anywhere in its bank accounts. If the amount has not been spent, why is it not in DJB’s bank account?” the BJP MP said.

Mr. Sachdeva urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call for an investigation into the alleged scam.

“If the CM doesn’t call for an investigation, we will approach Raj Niwas with the request,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

