Medical Superintendents can appoint staff on contract: CM

New Delhi

21 March 2020 01:31 IST

Kejriwal tells them to ensure availability of all resources

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday convened a meeting with all the Medical Superintendents of Delhi government hospitals to assess preparedness to confront a possible Coronavirus disease crisis in the city.

Directing them to ensure adequate availability of all resources and medical staff in the hospital, he said that the Medical Superintendents had been empowered to appoint additional employees on contract for the next three months. He also asked them to immediately procure all necessary supplies such as medicines and ventilators and instructed Health Minister Satyendar Jain to ensure no supplier overstocks essential items like medicines and masks.

Facilities, equipment

“Currently, Coronavirus disease is rising in the city. We are in a critical phase right now, which can lead to the expansion of the virus. We should also ensure...adequate medical facilities and equipment...We have to ensure there are sufficient number of isolation beds and wards available,” he was quoted as having said at the meeting.

“There has been no community transmission of the virus until now, but we should be prepared to handle the crisis if it happens...Please ensure that all the equipment are operational. If you observe that any of the machines in your hospitals are not working, please get to address that issue immediately,” he was quoted as having said.

Escapes from hospitals

Mr. Kejriwal also directed the hospital authorities to ensure that there were no escapes from their premises.

“We will deploy more security and police personnel if needed. We will speak to the police authorities and ask them to deploy more police personnel in front of all our hospitals,” he said, addressing the possibility of COVID-19 infected patients fleeing quarantine.

The Chief Minister also directed the Medical Superintendents of the hospitals to recruit as much manpower as required under all categories under the Delhi Epidemic Act 1987. The CM also assured that the Delhi government will talk to the Central government to ensure mass procurement of testing kits to Delhi government hospitals. He also instructed PWD officials to resolve all issues pertaining to necessary arrangements in isolation wards.