Medical student tests positive

A first-year postgraduate female student at Kasturba Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, a spokesperson of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which runs the hospital, said.

The patient is in home quarantine as are the seven doctors and four nurses who were in primary contact with her. The contacts will be tested soon.

The student left the hospital after developing symptoms on April 21, following which authorities undertook contact tracing and sanitisation. The patient is asymptomatic, the official added. All the departments of the hospital are functioning. At the Rajan Babu Tuberculosis Hospital, also run by the civic body, a 52-year-old employee, who had gone to a private hospital for dialysis, was sent for testing and found to be infected. At Hindu Rao Hospital, where a nurse was infected, 76 of her contacts have been identified out of which 30 have tested negative so far.