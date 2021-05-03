Medical store owner held for fleecing

NEW DELHI

03 May 2021 01:15 IST

A 39-year-old medical store owner was arrested for allegedly selling COVID-19-related equipment four times higher than the maximum retail price, the police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sudhir Gahlot, a resident of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, they said.

The police said they received information at Jamia Nagar police station about the incident. Next, on Saturday, a tip-off was laid following which Gahlot, the owner of Advanced Medical Home care, was arrested.

Three oxygen flow meters, two water nozzles and 18 oxygen pumps were seized, the police said, adding that he was previously involved in five cases of cheating.