Medical staff test positive in Gurugram

A paramedical staff from Medanta Hospital and two nurses of Civil Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the number of cases in the district to 54.
Earlier, three nurses and a paramedical staff from Medanta had tested positive during random sampling of the staff. The results for samples of two more staff nurses from hospital are awaited.
Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram, J.S. Punia told The Hindu that in wake of the growing number of cases from Medanta Hospital it could be decided to take away COVID-19 tag from the hospital.
Sources in the administration said the situation emerging from increasing number of COVID-19 cases from Medanta would be reviewed on Thursday.
Meanwhile, 21 people in Civil Hospital were quarantined after two nurses tested positive for COVID-19.
Total 16 cases are active in Gurugram. The results for 290 samples are awaited.
