Medical attendant who ran away with patient’s money arrested

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly escaping with a sum of ₹60,000 from a media professional, who had gone to AIIMS for an eye operation, police said on Monday.
The accused, Satish Kumar Dhama from Haridwar, worked as a nursing attendant at the hospital and was hired through a placement agency.
According to the police, the victim went to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on July 25 for an eye operation. Before going for the procedure, he handed over ₹60,000 to Dhama, who was his medical attendant.
The victim asked him to wait till his procedure was over but instead, the accused escaped with the money, the police said. “We registered a case and conducted raids in Haridwar, Ghaziabad and Noida but couldn’t find him,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
The officer said that while analysing the details of the suspect, the police found that he was using multiple phone numbers and regularly changed his location. But he had booked hotel rooms via an app. “On the basis of further analysis, our team conducted a raid in Gurugram and arrested the accused from a hotel on Sunday night,” the DCP said.
The DCP said that the police have recovered ₹29,500 from him and further investigation is under way.
