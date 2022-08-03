Media should self-regulate, says Delhi HC 

Court expresses displeasure over paper dragging YouTuber’s child into article

Court expresses displeasure over paper dragging YouTuber’s child into article

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday remarked media should self-regulate and carry criticism that is just and fair, while expressing displeasure over a newspaper article critical of popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma said, “You can say whatever you want to about him [Taneja]. But don’t visit his family, saying that his child in all probability is going to be mentally challenged... The point is we are completely unhappy with any reference to that child”.

The article titled ‘Shouldn’t brands stop supporting sordid influencers?’ appeared on Mint newspaper on May 8 this year, where the author made reference to social media users point out that the content of the YouTuber “allegedly reeks of misogyny, child abuse”.

Mr. Taneja, who goes by the handle ‘Flying Beast’, has 7.66 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

Freedom of speech

“We understand freedom of speech perfectly... A constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, when it dealt with how to regulate media, said self-regulation. So, we expect you to regulate yourself and the standards of self-regulation have to be such that pass muster,” the High Court said.

The court conveyed its unhappiness over the author dragging the YouTuber’s child in the article. “Please debate it, but don’t visit the children. By all means you find his comments distasteful, please go ahead and express yourself but don’t take it any further than that,” the court remarked.

“You criticise the order. You don’t criticise us. That is just and fair criticism,” the Bench said, while hearing an appeal filed by the newspaper challenging a July 27 order of the High Court directing it to take down the allegedly objectionable article.

On July 27, the court had observed that, “Piercing the ears of a girl child cannot be termed as child abuse. Allegations of child abuse are serious allegations and cannot be made without due care and verification. It cannot be based on the opinions of the author”.

Vicious attacks

“Undoubtedly, a person has a right to criticise the views expressed by an individual and such criticism would be covered under the right to free speech. However, vicious attacks cannot be made on the character of a person under the guise of journalistic freedom and free speech. In my prima facie view, there is nothing in the aforesaid videos to substantiate allegations of child abuse,” the court had said while ordering the newspaper to take down the article within seven days.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the newspaper’s counsel said that Mr. Taneja was a ‘public figure’ whose livelihood was based on posting videos of his and his family on the Internet. The counsel argued that the article only mentioned what social media users from Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and YouTube have said about the vlogger.

The court, however, said, “We were a little disturbed that you refer to somebody’s child. The child shouldn’t become a victim of any propaganda. We can’t have that. Say what you will about the man. Criticise his actions, his speech but don’t visit his children with such remarks. It is troubling. That we found very offensive”.