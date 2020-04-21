‘Media persons to be tested from today’

The Delhi government will start testing media persons for COVID-19 from Wednesday. “We have received reports that in many States, journalists tested positive for COVID-19. Journalists are working in the frontline in this extraordinary time. From Wednesday we are opening a centre where any journalist can visit for a COVID-19 test,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, 30 mediapersons were tested for COVID-19 in Gurugram on Tuesday. All of them tested negative. In a first-of-its-kind initiative by any district in Haryana, the Gurugram authorities screened the scribes using rapid testing kits. The district administration decided to conduct the tests after 53 mediapersons had tested positive in Mumbai for COVID-19 and were asymptomatic.