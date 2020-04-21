‘Media persons to be tested from today’

The Delhi government will start testing media persons for COVID-19 from Wednesday. “We have received reports that in many States, journalists tested positive for COVID-19. Journalists are working in the frontline in this extraordinary time. From Wednesday we are opening a centre where any journalist can visit for a COVID-19 test,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Meanwhile, 30 mediapersons were tested for COVID-19 in Gurugram on Tuesday. All of them tested negative. In a first-of-its-kind initiative by any district in Haryana, the Gurugram authorities screened the scribes using rapid testing kits. The district administration decided to conduct the tests after 53 mediapersons had tested positive in Mumbai for COVID-19 and were asymptomatic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.